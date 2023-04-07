The Artesia Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for a 13-year-old boy.
The Artesia Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for a 13-year-old boy.
New Mexico State Police sent out the advisory for Jonah Driver Friday morning.
Driver was reportedly last seem in the 2200 of West Centre Street in Artesia on April 5. He is described as 6 feet and 1 inch tall and 155 pounds with blue eyes and sandy colored hair. When he was last seen Driver was wearing dark-colored jeans with holes, a dark green t-shirt and black and blue Van tennis shoes. Driver is also said to have a scar on his left forearm.
Individuals with information that could lead to Driver's whereabouts is encouraged to report it to the Artesia Police Department at 575-746-5033 or dial 911.
