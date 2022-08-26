A teenager who prompted an hour-long school lockdown in Dexter Wednesday after reportedly bringing a pellet gun to school that resembled a real handgun has been charged.
Dexter Police Chief Joe Portio confirmed Thursday that the 17-year-old male was cited for disrupting the educational process, a petty misdemeanor. A second student, an 18-year-old whose vehicle the pellet gun was found in, was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The charges come after the school day in the district's elementary, middle and high schools was briefly brought to a halt Wednesday.
According to New Mexico law it is a crime to “willfully interfere with the educational process of any public or private school by committing, threatening to commit or inciting others to commit any act which would disrupt, impair, interfere with or obstruct the lawful mission, processes, procedures or functions of a public or private school.”
The 17-year-old student reportedly came onto campus with the pellet gun in his waistband, Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.
“He said his plan was to scare one of his friends at lunchtime,” Yslas said.
Someone then reported what was believed to be a gun and several law enforcement agencies responded. A search of the school was then carried out.
The 17-year-old, when questioned, admitted to bringing the pellet gun to school, Yslas said. He then informed law enforcement the pellet gun was on the back floorboard of a vehicle on campus in which he had been a passenger.
Officers later seized the pellet gun and took the teenager into custody. Classes then resumed at all three schools once it was determined there was no threat.