A teenager who prompted an hour-long school lockdown in Dexter Wednesday after reportedly bringing a pellet gun to school that resembled a real handgun has been charged.

Dexter Police Chief Joe Portio confirmed Thursday that the 17-year-old male was cited for disrupting the educational process, a petty misdemeanor. A second student, an 18-year-old whose vehicle the pellet gun was found in, was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.