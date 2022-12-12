Angel Gonzalez mug

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found dead on a street in Roswell Friday night.

Angel Gonzalez, 17, was taken into custody Saturday and subsequently charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a handgun in connection with the death of 27-year-old Angel Brouillette, according to a press release issued Sunday by the Roswell Police Department.