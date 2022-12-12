A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found dead on a street in Roswell Friday night.
Angel Gonzalez, 17, was taken into custody Saturday and subsequently charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a handgun in connection with the death of 27-year-old Angel Brouillette, according to a press release issued Sunday by the Roswell Police Department.
Gonzalez was arrested at the 400 block of East Albuquerque Street Saturday afternoon where he lives and where the shooting happened. Investigators Saturday night were able to secure a warrant for Gonzalez's arrest. He was subsequently taken to a juvenile detention facility.
Officers found Brouillette dead at about 8:30 p.m. Friday when they arrived at the location to check on a man who was lying in the street. They subsequently determined he was dead and had sustained a gunshot wound.
Per the press release, Gonzalez is believed to have carried out the shooting after Brouillette, who was unarmed, reportedly made threats to shoot Gonzalez and his 14-year-old brother outside the East Albuquerque Street residence where they lived.
Before the shooting occurred, the press release indicates Brouillette, who at the time was drinking from a bottle of liquor, began talking to Gonzalez outside the house. He then allegedly followed the two boys onto the property where they lived and reportedly made threats to shoot them.
Gonzalez, according to the press release used a shotgun and then a handgun to try to persuade Brouillette to leave the property. He eventually did leave, but while in the street made another threat to shoot both Gonzalez and his younger brother.
“Gonzalez is accused of firing one shot from the handgun at that time, striking Brouillette in the head. Gonzalez then ran from the scene, at some point tossing the gun away — unable to be located by police later — as he ran away,” the release states.
The shooting occurred just hours after Brouillette was released from the Chaves County Detention Center where he was being held on charges of battery of a peace officer and disorderly conduct in a June incident.