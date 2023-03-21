Peter Piper Pizza

A 16-year-old faces charges after an incident at local pizzeria leads to a foot pursuit and arrest. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

The actions of five teenagers at a local restaurant reportedly led to a visit by police and at least one arrest Sunday.

In an email Monday, Todd Wildermuth, public information officer with the Roswell Police Department, said police received several calls around 3:40 p.m. Sunday from Peter Piper Pizza in the 2600 block of North Main Street about teenagers who had come into the business.