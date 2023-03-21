The actions of five teenagers at a local restaurant reportedly led to a visit by police and at least one arrest Sunday.
In an email Monday, Todd Wildermuth, public information officer with the Roswell Police Department, said police received several calls around 3:40 p.m. Sunday from Peter Piper Pizza in the 2600 block of North Main Street about teenagers who had come into the business.
Callers reported one or more teenagers were wearing ski masks and one appeared as if they were possibly carrying a gun inside of a jacket.
“The group left the business and as police arrived officers located four juveniles nearby, some outside another business in the same shopping plaza and others in an alley behind one of the businesses,” Wildermuth said in an email about the incident. No gun was located among the four teenagers. A fifth teenager fled and was identified during the investigation.
At about 5:10 p.m., police found the 16-year-old male who fled the plaza in a neighborhood several blocks north of Peter Piper Pizza. A foot pursuit then ensued before the teenager was caught and arrested at about 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Encanto Drive. During the chase, an officer reportedly saw the teenager dispose of a handgun that was subsequently recovered by police.
Upon his capture, the teenager was arrested on one count each of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
According to Wildermuth, the teenager is also facing charges on two outstanding warrants. One was issued in November on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and shooting at a dwelling/occupied building or shooting at or from a motor vehicle. A second warrant was issued for the teenager's arrest in December for a probation violation.
As of Monday, Wildermuth said the final status of charges against the four other teenagers were still pending.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, breakingnews@rdrnews.com or on Twitter at @alexrosstweets.