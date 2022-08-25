A teen was killed and three others injured in a vehicle collision Monday evening near the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and West Atoka Road, south of Artesia, according to the New Mexico State Police.

The 15-year-old Artesia boy died at the scene when the vehicle he was riding in collided with a semi-truck. The 19-year-old driver of the same vehicle the youth was riding in, a 2012 Dodge Journey, as well as two men from Roswell in the 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck, were all injured.