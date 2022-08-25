A teen was killed and three others injured in a vehicle collision Monday evening near the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and West Atoka Road, south of Artesia, according to the New Mexico State Police.
The 15-year-old Artesia boy died at the scene when the vehicle he was riding in collided with a semi-truck. The 19-year-old driver of the same vehicle the youth was riding in, a 2012 Dodge Journey, as well as two men from Roswell in the 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck, were all injured.
Injuries to the three men who survived the crash are considered not to be life-threatening, State Police reported.
State Police were alerted at around 6 p.m. Monday to the accident.
Law enforcement has determined the Dodge was traveling south on U.S. 285 but investigators are still looking into why the driver proceeded to turn from the highway onto West Atoka and in front of the southbound semi, which struck the passenger side of the Dodge.
Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation by State Police.
The 15-year-old Artesia boy in the Dodge suffered fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The youth was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, state police reported.
The 19-year-old man driving the Dodge, also from Artesia, was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to an area trauma center. It’s unknown whether he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, state police said.
Both men in the semi were wearing their seatbelts.