A teenager charged in Friday's fatal shooting of a man in Roswell will remain at a juvenile detention center.
Judge Thomas Lilley of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court ruled Monday that 17-year-old Angel Gonzalez continue to be held at the Lea County Juvenile Detention Center until otherwise ordered by the court.
In his decision, Lilley cited concerns about the alleged easy access Gonzalez had to guns. However, he did leave the door open to possibly releasing Gonzalez on conditions of release in the future.
“If we can craft conditions of release that keep our community safe and at some point I determine that the child doesn't pose a substantial risk of harm to others or himself, perhaps we can consider the issue of detention, but I am going to keep the child in detention for the time being,” Lilley said at the hearing conducted via Google Meet.
Timothy Wyatt, deputy district attorney and the children's court attorney, requested Gonzalez remain in custody.
Levi Chavez, attorney for Gonzalez, argued that his client should be placed on an ankle monitor and released to the custody of his mother.
Gonzalez faces the offenses of second degree murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a handgun in the Friday night fatal shooting of 27-year-old Angel Brouillette.
Roswell Police said in a press release Gonzalez allegedly shot Brouillette once in the head outside of the East Albuquerque Street home where Gonzalez lives.
The press release indicates Brouillette, who had been drinking from a bottle of liquor and was unarmed, had approached Gonzalez and his 14-year-old brother, threatening to shoot them before following them onto their property.
Gonzalez then used a shotgun and a handgun to try and get Brouillette to leave. When Brouillette was leaving he then reportedly made another threat against Gonzalez and his brother, which is when the shot was reportedly fired that struck Brouillette.
On Saturday Gonzalez was taken into custody and subsequently charged in the shooting.
The release says, and records indicate, Brouillette had been released from the Chaves County Detention Center hours before the shooting.
