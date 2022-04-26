A Roswell teenager charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two other teens at a park earlier this month was arrested in Ruidoso late Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Roswell Police Department.
Jayvin Montoya, 15, was found staying in a trailer at a site along U.S. 70 in Ruidoso. He was arrested without incident. Following his arrest, Montoya was brought to the Roswell Police Department before being transported to a juvenile detention facility in another county.
Locating and arresting Montoya involved the cooperative efforts of the Ruidoso Police Department, Ruidoso Downs Police Department, New Mexico State Police, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and RPD, the press release stated.
An arrest warrant for Montoya had been issued Thursday, charging him with two open counts of murder, as well as one count each of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.
Later Monday, at around 10:30 p.m., a second suspect in the case, Carlos Gallegos, 14, voluntarily came to the Roswell Police Department. He was questioned as part of the ongoing investigation and then released as charges against him remain pending, according to the press release.
The shootings occurred at around 5 p.m. on April 16 near the tennis courts on Riverside Drive at Cahoon Park. The RPD’s investigation, according to the press release, determined Montoya and a second person, believed to be Gallegos, fired multiple gunshots into a parked vehicle occupied by Cameron Luna, 15, and Jorge Armendariz, 16. Both victims died at the scene.
Montoya and Gallegos are also accused of robbing the victims. The two suspects allegedly fled in a vehicle after the shootings.
Investigators believe Luna and Armendariz went to the park to buy a gun from another individual and had completed that transaction shortly before Montoya and Gallegos arrived in another vehicle. Investigators believe the seller of the gun had left before the arrival of Montoya and Gallegos.
RPD also wants to question a person of interest in relation to the case, David Salas, 16. Anyone with information that could help locate Salas is asked to call RPD at 575-624-6770.
Jayvin Montoya’s mother, Jessica Lee Montoya, 41, was arrested April 20 in connection with the case. She is charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Jessica Montoya’s vehicle was allegedly used by her son and Gallegos to get to and from the park where the shootings occurred, and Jessica Montoya is accused of initiating a sequence of actions that resulted in the vehicle being moved to different locations after the shooting incident, according to the press release.