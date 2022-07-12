A Roswell teenager was arrested early Monday and charged in connection with the Sunday shooting of a store manager who tried to stop the teenager after allegedly seeing him shoplifting.
The 16-year-old suspect is accused of shooting the manager of the Big R store in the 1300 block of South Main Street at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Roswell Police Department.
The manager, a 35-year-old man, said he saw the teenager in the process of taking ammunition and the two scuffled just inside the store, near the front entrance, according to the press release. The teenager allegedly had a handgun concealed in his pants. After the shooting, the suspect and another male juvenile ran from the store and got into a car driven by a third person.
The manager suffered a single gunshot to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, then flown to another hospital. According to the press release, his condition was stable Monday but he was awaiting further treatment.
During the investigation, RPD located the 16-year-old suspect at a house in the 900 block of Escalante Court in north Roswell. Several people, including the suspect, fled from the home when police approached at 2 a.m. Monday, according to the press release. The suspect was quickly apprehended and a gun was found nearby.
The suspect was held in RPD custody Monday as police worked to obtain an arrest warrant, according to the press release, and will be held in a juvenile detention facility in another county.
He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (resulting in great bodily harm), armed robbery, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
The press release indicated other people could face charges as the investigation continues.