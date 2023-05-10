Roswell Relief Route crash

Crash location at milepost 4 on the Roswell Relief Route that left one dead and one injured Monday.

 Chaves County Sheriff's Office Photo

A Tennessee motorist is dead and another man is injured following a late Monday crash on the Roswell Relief Route.

New Mexico State Police in a press release Tuesday identified the deceased driver of the 2004 Honda Civic involved in the single-vehicle crash as Carl Vansteenburg, 42, of Dandridge, Tennessee. A second man, a 63-year-old passenger inside the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital for injuries. His condition remains unknown at press time.

