A Tennessee motorist is dead and another man is injured following a late Monday crash on the Roswell Relief Route.
New Mexico State Police in a press release Tuesday identified the deceased driver of the 2004 Honda Civic involved in the single-vehicle crash as Carl Vansteenburg, 42, of Dandridge, Tennessee. A second man, a 63-year-old passenger inside the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital for injuries. His condition remains unknown at press time.
Officials say the crash happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. Monday at milepost 4 on the Roswell Relief Route. The press release states Vansteenburg had been heading northwest on the Relief Route when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway and moved across the southbound lanes of travel before colliding with a concrete barrier.
Vansteenburg was declared dead on the scene by officials from the Office of the Medical Investigator.
The crash remains under investigation, but State Police in the press release said alcohol and high speeds are believed to have been contributing factors.