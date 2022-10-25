Test Scpres

The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks, according to results of a national test. In this March 19, 2021, photo, desks are spaced apart ahead of planned in-person learning at an elementary school in Philadelphia. 

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for America's children, sparing no state or region as it erased decades of academic progress and widened racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provides the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis.

Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, with some simply treading water at best.