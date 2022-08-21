John Graichen.jpg

Submitted Photo

John Graichen

A Texas man faces 35 charges in connection with 10 vehicle burglaries and five attempted vehicle burglaries in Roswell that took place in June, according to a press release from the Roswell Police Department.

John Graichen, 39, of Midland, Texas, was arrested June 29 in Roswell on warrants related to vehicle burglaries and related crimes in San Juan County. On Thursday, he was served with an arrest warrant at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center for the Roswell burglaries, the press release stated.