A Texas man faces 35 charges in connection with 10 vehicle burglaries and five attempted vehicle burglaries in Roswell that took place in June, according to a press release from the Roswell Police Department.
John Graichen, 39, of Midland, Texas, was arrested June 29 in Roswell on warrants related to vehicle burglaries and related crimes in San Juan County. On Thursday, he was served with an arrest warrant at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center for the Roswell burglaries, the press release stated.
The local charges stem from overnight or early morning burglaries that occurred June 28 and 29, mostly in north Roswell. Most of the thefts occurred in vehicles that were unlocked, with the items stolen including credit and debit cards, picture IDs and a gun.
RPD obtained video surveillance showing the suspect had been driving a KIA SUV that was reported stolen in Albuquerque. The vehicle was located June 29 at the Belmont Motel, 2100 W. Second St., where Graichen was in one of the rooms, according to the press release.
The press release said Graichen refused to exit the room. RPD obtained a search warrant, forced entry into the room and took Graichen into custody.
He is charged with three counts of aggravated burglary (auto), eight counts of burglary (auto), three counts of attempted aggravated burglary (auto), two counts of attempted burglary (auto), seven counts of theft of a credit card, seven counts of larceny, and one count each of larceny of a firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of a stolen or lost credit card, Remote Financial Services Act violation (using a stolen debit card) and criminal damage to property.
Graichen currently remains in custody in San Juan County, but is expected to be extradited to Roswell at some point, according to the press release.