After years in the transportation, banking and agriculture industries, Texas businessman R. Roland Russell became the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian company Bray & Jordan, Inc. in 1992.
He started off an interview Friday by mentioning that the former president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, came to Dallas years ago to speak.
Russell said about Gorbachev, who died Aug. 30 at the age of 91, “He didn’t want war and didn’t want trouble with the United States.”
Gorbachev was also “very friendly,” he said.
Russell, who now lives in Arlington, Texas, was in town Friday to speak at a private fundraiser for Immanuel Lutheran School hosted by Roswell resident Eddie David.
Russell found out years ago that Russia’s citizens were warm and kind during his visits there — especially once you got to know them.
Most Americans who have met Russians do so while traveling, Russell said. He explained that Russians tend to be circumspect with others until they’ve spent enough time around them to feel truly comfortable.
The sharing with neighbors he saw among Russians reminded him of “how U.S. people were during the Depression," he remembered.
His knowledge about the Russian people began forming as he conducted a personalized version of market research while there.
His firm held the rights to distribute products for such companies as Kraft Foods, PepsiCo, Mars Incorporated and R.J. Reynolds Industries, Inc. Through a Russian interpreter, he would persuade someone to let him prepare dinner for them.
Russell brought ingredients with him when he went to Russia. Large amounts of canned chicken, pre-made sauces and products that only required water to prepare and were among the items from companies he represented.
Russians ate a lot of fresh food, which could be time-consuming to prepare after a long day at work. The women really appreciated the convenience of products he was bringing to Russia, he noted.
One Russian woman who allowed Russell to cook for her and her husband worried that dinner wouldn’t be ready by the time her husband came home from work. Once the man arrived home he was polite, but very cautious about eating, Russell remembered.
At first, the man took just a smidgen of the chicken and pasta dish from the serving bowl and spooned in onto his vegetable-laden plate. Russell made the dish from Kraft pasta sauce and canned chicken.
Finally, the man took a bite.
“Then he went to the bowl and filled his plate with it,” Russell said with a smile.
Russell would also set up tables outside stores and offer people samples of products.
Russians “had never even seen a pinto bean,” he said. “I spiced them up a little bit and they loved them.”
Most of them had never seen a marshmallow, either. In Russia as well as in Belarus, “people came up with the discretionary income to buy ice cream and candy.”
Russell also did business in Hong Kong and China. Along with food he also distributed telephone equipment as well as contracts for land and buildings while working with the World Bank.
Russell said he had contact with agents working for both governments because of his work travels.
He was debriefed by U.S. agents after every trip to Russia. So was his late wife, Henrietta, when they went to Russia together.
One of Russell’s most cherished friendships that formed because of his work is with another past high-ranking Soviet official. Oleg Kalugin is a former general with the KGB who at one point headed the spy organization’s U.S. operations.
“He was the youngest KGB general in history,” Russell pointed out. According to past news accounts about Kalugin, he heavily criticized the KGB and was accused of treason by Russia. He has been in the United States since the mid-1990s and became a U.S. citizen in 2003.
Russell didn’t talk much about Kalugin’s road to citizenship but he did bring photographs of his friend. In the same collage were some photos of Russell and Henrietta, also while in Russia.
He also brought an image of the cover of Kalugin’s 1994 memoir detailing his years as a spy, "The First Directorate: My 32 Years in Intelligence and Espionage Against the West".
There was a second image, of Kalugin’s written message to Russell on the title page, signed on May 3, 1995. He described Russell as a ”good friend, one of my few in this world I trust and care for, with best wishes.”
“We’ve stayed at each other’s homes and have really gotten to know each other,” Russell said about him and Kalugin, both of whom are in their 80s.
They are still friends today and remain in touch.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.