RolandRussellvisits

Roland Russell, of Arlington, Texas, was in Roswell to talk about his experiences in Russia as a food distributor. He was the speaker at a private fundraiser on Friday.

 Terri Harber

After years in the transportation, banking and agriculture industries, Texas businessman R. Roland Russell became the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian company Bray & Jordan, Inc. in 1992.

He started off an interview Friday by mentioning that the former president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, came to Dallas years ago to speak.