A Texas-based oil and gas company operating in the Permian Basin has agreed to a $6.2 million settlement with the federal and New Mexico governments, with the agreement to be published in the Federal Register and subject to public review before it would be officially entered with a federal district court.
The $6.2 million would include civil penalties to the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, injunctive relief and cost commitments by Matador Production Co. related to its actions to reduce emissions, conduct field surveys, sample and analyze pressurized liquids at storage systems, measure emissions, inspect vapor control systems and monitor storage structures at 239 well pads in Lea and Eddy counties.
“The settlement begins to hold the ninth largest oil and gas producer in our state accountable and mitigate the harmful impacts to our communities and ability to breath clean air,” said James Kenney, Cabinet Secretary for the Environment Department. “We are committed to holding companies accountable when they violate our air quality regulations.”
Matador Production, part of the publicly traded Matador Resources Co. based in Dallas, Texas, does not admit any liability in the consent decree, but a company officer said it has reduced its greenhouse emissions by 55% and its methane emissions intensity by 70% since 2019.
“In our four decades of operations, Matador has always been committed to operating responsibly,” said Vice President and Assistant General Counsel Christopher Norfleet. “To that end, we seek to be good stewards of the air, water and land associated with our operations and to reduce emissions throughout our oil and gas assets. We are proud of our relationships throughout the state of New Mexico and are dedicated to being good neighbors and citizens of the states where we operate.”
Norfleet said that the company proactively took steps to improve its operations to “avoid preventable emissions” after the NMED's 2019 inspections of storage vessels and air monitoring of Matador's well sites. That led to the reductions in emissions, according to the company's preliminary 2022 emissions data, Norfleet said.
“The innovative technology that is incorporated into our agreement is a key component of our strategy for continuing to reduce emissions even further,” Norfleet said. “The use of remote tank-pressure monitoring on every subject production facility is a significant achievement, and the implementation of aerial monitoring and other cutting-edge technology will help Matador continue to enhance operations in the future.”
Norfleet also thanked the EPA and NMED teams for their “hard work, professionalism and collaboration” and said that the consent decree is a “good result” for the parties involved and the environment.
According to the consent decree provided Monday by the NMED, the proposed agreement and a civil complaint will be “lodged” with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, allowing for the 30-day public review. The state or federal government could decide to withdraw or withhold agreement if the information received leads them to believe that the consent decree is “inappropriate, improper or inadequate.”
Matador Production has agreed to pay $1.5 million in civil penalties to the state and federal government and $2.5 million in injunctive relief, as well as $500,000 for aerial monitoring to look for leaks at New Mexico facilities, $1.25 million for a diesel-engine replacement project to reduce nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide emissions on future well completions, and $800,000 for mitigation purposes that will reduce emissions for pneumatic devices and vapor recovery units. Third-party verification and two reports each year to the state are also part of the agreement. Penalties for violations of the consent decree also could be imposed.
The state said the consent degree will ensure that Matador will operate in compliance with state law and the federal Clean Air Act.
The pending legal agreement alleges that significant emissions were observed in April 2019 at 19 of 21 well pads visited by the EPA and NMED and by flyover inspections of six well pads conducted in September and October 2019. The state also alleges that many storage vessels at well pads weren't working properly, allowing vapors to be emitted.