James Kenney, the Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of the Environment, has announced a pending settlement with Matador Production Co., which is subject to public review before being finalized. He seen in this photo at a January 2019 press conference in Albuquerque.

 AP Photo/Russell Contreras

A Texas-based oil and gas company operating in the Permian Basin has agreed to a $6.2 million settlement with the federal and New Mexico governments, with the agreement to be published in the Federal Register and subject to public review before it would be officially entered with a federal district court.

The $6.2 million would include civil penalties to the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, injunctive relief and cost commitments by Matador Production Co. related to its actions to reduce emissions, conduct field surveys, sample and analyze pressurized liquids at storage systems, measure emissions, inspect vapor control systems and monitor storage structures at 239 well pads in Lea and Eddy counties.