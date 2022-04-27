The Education Plan, New Mexico’s 529 education savings program, has launched a new website with enhanced tools and resources to help parents, grandparents and individuals plan and save for future education.
“We hold true to the belief that 529 plans are for everyone, and we are working to simplify the process of saving for future education,” said Natalie Cordova, executive director of The Education Plan, in a recent press release. “Our new website assists anyone looking to save for education to learn more about the process, view their options and determine which approach is right for them.”
The site features analysis of education costs, a glossary that defines common terms related to savings plans, a breakdown of tax benefits, an overview of qualified expenses and an interactive map to determine the 529 savings opportunities in each state, among other content and tools.
“Through our robust and interactive site, anyone interested in saving for the future can experience a guided walk through the process,” Cordova said.
A 529 education savings plan is a tax-advantaged account designed to help pay for future education expenses. Accounts can be opened for as little as $1 and funds can be used for qualified expenses at any college, university, trade or vocational school in the nation. Funds saved in a 529 plan can be used to pay for tuition and a variety of qualified education expenses, such as room and board, books, computers and software.
For more information, visit www.TheEducationPlan.com.