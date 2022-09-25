Those age 55 and older can get into the Eastern New Mexico State Fair for Senior Day events on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

“Socialization is important,” said Sheri Jones, the southeast regional coordinator for the New Mexico Aging and Long Term Service Department, Ombudsman Program. She uses the phrase describing people who are welcomed to this event as, “age 55 and better.”