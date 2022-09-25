Those age 55 and older can get into the Eastern New Mexico State Fair for Senior Day events on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
“Socialization is important,” said Sheri Jones, the southeast regional coordinator for the New Mexico Aging and Long Term Service Department, Ombudsman Program. She uses the phrase describing people who are welcomed to this event as, “age 55 and better.”
While the previous Senior Day was planned in about a week, those organizing it — such as Jones — were able to take more time.
"It will be a blast," she remarked.
Parking and admission will be free for these fairgoers during this event.
An old-fashioned trolley will also be free for seniors to travel between the parking lot at Gate 2, the Arts & Crafts Building and the New Building. This trolley service is available from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Volunteers will be on site to help those who need assistance and a limited number of wheelchairs will be available.
“Seniors have been stuck in their homes and away from the public for so long because of the pandemic,” Jones pointed out. “We want to get them back out.”
People who might hesitate because of the difficulty moving on the gravel will be pleasantly surprised to see that some of the fairground paths have been paved — an upgrade especially helpful for people in wheelchairs and walkers.
There will be 20 vendors who deal with interests relevant to seniors and they will be offering information about what they do. These groups range from volunteer opportunities to Senior Olympics to health services.
A variety of activities and free items available are being given out during the seniors event at the fair.
Vendors will provide a door prize and a game for these fairgoers to play.
Jones highlighted another activity the vendors will make possible: “An old-fashioned cakewalk.”
Each vendor will bring a small cake or a dozen cupcakes for this sweet giveaway.
There will be more free items. The Retired Senior and Volunteer Program, RSVP, will be serving hot dogs and bottled water with which to wash them down, for example.
And while these fairgoers are out having fun, they can get a flu shot from Albertsons Market. The shots will be charged to insurance, Jones also said.
Some of the vendors are looking for volunteers, such as RSVP and Jones’ ombudsman program.
Senior Olympics is looking for people to sign up, too.
“They can get out and meet friends, make a difference in their community. Being active helps beat depression,” Jones explained.
Each vendor will set up by the New Building, which is east of the Commercial Building and conveniently nearby for when it opens during this event.
People who take the trolley should keep in mind when that free service ends.
The Eastern New Mexico State Fair is Oct. 3-8.
