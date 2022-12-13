The City of Roswell is adopting a second annual UFO Festival. UFOXPO, a celebrity mixer, and film festival will be held March 10 – 12 at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center. It will host over 40 events, including film screenings, live music, celebrity guests, UFO talks, food, cosplay and more.

Thom Reed, the founder of UFOXPO, is well known for his family’s encounter, currently referred to as the Berkshire’s UFO Incident, which took place in Sheffield, Mass., on Sept. 1, 1969. The city of Roswell played a significant role in establishing what happened to the Reed family on that hot Labor Day evening. The event of that night became the first to be officially inducted into the United States as a historically true off-world event.