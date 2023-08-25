Three arrested, charged in deadly drive-by shooting

Three suspects were arrested and charged in an early Monday drive-by shooting of a Roswell man.
Roswell Police announced in a press release Thursday afternoon that Shiela Nicole Padilla, 37; Matthew Villarreal, 33, and Michael Neal Kirby, 37, are each charged with first-degree murder; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle.
Padilla also faces one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle. A jail population summary report from the Chaves County Detention Center says all three are presently at the facility.
Villarreal was taken into custody Wednesday as part of the investigation into the shooting of 45-year-old Christopher Herrera. He was formally arrested and charged Thursday at about 3 a.m. while still being held by police.
Kirby and Padilla were arrested Thursday at about 6 a.m. by Roswell Police during a traffic stop near West Walnut Street and South Delaware Avenue.
The press release from the RPD says Padilla was arrested during the stop. Kirby managed to drive away in the vehicle, leading police on a brief pursuit. Police say Kirby then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot before being captured by officers a few blocks away.
Charges filed against Padilla, Villarreal and Kirby are related to the death of Herrera. Police say Herrera was shot dead Monday at about 3:40 a.m. in front of an 800 block of East Fifth Street home.
A criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court Thursday says Villarreal pulled up in front of the house. Padilla then reportedly emerged from the vehicle's back seat and opened fire on people in the front of the residence, with some 13 rounds of ammunition later found at the scene.
Police say some of those rounds struck Herrera. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Padilla, along with Villarreal and Kirby, who was a passenger in the vehicle, subsequently drove away according to police.
Per the press release, investigators have determined that the shooting was in retaliation for another incident that happened Sunday just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of South Atkinson Avenue, where a 33-year-old man was injured by gunfire. The alleged victim of that shooting decided against pressing charges.
Herrera was not involved in the earlier shooting, but the press release says the suspected shooter is likely to have been inside the house when the shooting occurred.
On Thursday, the District Attorney's Office for the 5th Judicial District filed a motion to keep Villarreal held pending trial. In it, they say he should be detained pending trial, calling him a flight risk.
No such motions were filed against Padilla or Kirby as of Friday.
