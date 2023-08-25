Three arrested, charged in deadly drive-by shooting

Three suspects were arrested and charged in an early Monday drive-by shooting of a Roswell man.

Roswell Police announced in a press release Thursday afternoon that Shiela Nicole Padilla, 37; Matthew Villarreal, 33, and Michael Neal Kirby, 37, are each charged with first-degree murder; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle.