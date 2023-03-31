A drive-by shooting and a high-speed pursuit through streets in and around Roswell led to the arrest of three local men early Wednesday.
Per court records, Roswell residents Ernest Rivera, 19, and Damian Ramos, 20, along with Adolfo Gomez, 25, of Dexter, are accused of having pulled up to a south Roswell home and fired two dozen rounds at the residence before driving off. The vehicle was spotted hours later, touching off a chase that ended in the area of West Sixth Street and North Kentucky Avenue.
No one was injured, but the targeted house, in which three women including a 15-year-old girl were inside at the time, sustained more than $1,000 in damage to its windows, front door, screen door and interior walls.
All three men, according to electronic court records, now face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; child abuse; shooting at a dwelling or occupied building; conspiracy to commit shooting at a dwelling or occupied building; criminal damage to property over $1,000; conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property over $1,000; and aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer.
On Wednesday, Judge James Mason set bond for each of the men at $50,000 when they appeared in Chaves County Magistrate Court, though jail population summary reports early Thursday showed all three remain housed at the Chaves County Detention Center.
According to court records, police responded at 10:59 p.m. to a report of a drive-by shooting at a 1000 block of West Poe Street home. Investigators later discovered 22 rounds from a 9 mm handgun at the scene, with several shots having struck the house.
Police later viewed video from a nearby surveillance camera which reportedly showed a silver 2017 Toyota Corolla drive to the address and stop in front of it. A total of 24 shots were heard fired on the video before the vehicle then drove away.
Hours later, at 1:09 a.m., an officer traveling north on South Main Street saw a vehicle matching the description of the one caught on the camera proceeding south. The vehicle was reportedly driving 58 mph in a zone with a posted speed limit of 35 mph.
The officer then turned around and attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop, with its speed reaching up to 80 mph, while allegedly failing to yield for traffic lights or stop signs on numerous occasions, eventually reaching East Poe Street, subsequently heading south on Old Dexter Highway, before the chase moved onto Miller Road and then onto Darby Road.
Court records state the pursuit returned to U.S. 285, with the vehicle allegedly traveling north in the southbound lanes before veering back into the northbound lane. The vehicle briefly lost control, causing it to veer into a dirt field. The driver then regained control and returned to the street.
The chase later reached North Kentucky Avenue, when the vehicle again lost control, quickly swerving onto the sidewalk before regaining control and returning to the street. Again the vehicle went out of control, striking two signs and running a stop sign before the vehicle came to a stop. All three were then apprehended from the vehicle, which reportedly belonged to Gomez, but that Rivera was driving at the time.
Investigators, in the court records, indicate the shooting might be gang-related, noting that Rivera is allegedly a member of a local gang and came after several members of a rival gang that had reportedly been invited to the house for a party.
