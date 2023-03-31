A drive-by shooting and a high-speed pursuit through streets in and around Roswell led to the arrest of three local men early Wednesday.

Per court records, Roswell residents Ernest Rivera, 19, and Damian Ramos, 20, along with Adolfo Gomez, 25, of Dexter, are accused of having pulled up to a south Roswell home and fired two dozen rounds at the residence before driving off. The vehicle was spotted hours later, touching off a chase that ended in the area of West Sixth Street and North Kentucky Avenue.