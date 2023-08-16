Three people were injured early Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle south of Roswell.
New Mexico State Police said in a statement that the 56-year-old driver of the 2015 Ford SUV and a 4-year-old child with her, along with a child from the bus, were sent to an area hospital and treated for injuries authorities have described as non-life-threatening.
State Police responded to the crash at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 285 and Darby Road near Dexter. At the time of the accident, the Roswell Independent School District bus was carrying 34 children and two adults.
The crash is still under investigation, but State Police say early indicators show that the bus, which was traveling east on Darby Road, had stopped at the intersection and turned into the path of the SUV, which was heading north on U.S. 285.
State Police say the school bus driver was later issued a citation. By 9 a.m., all lanes on U.S. 285 were reopened to traffic.