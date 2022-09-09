Ambulance crash photo

Submitted Photo 

An ambulance rests at mile post 356 on U.S. 70 outside of Roswell, Tuesday, following a crash. New Mexico State Police say three of the four people injured were still hospitalized Thursday with injuries ranging from critical to serious. A fourth person was treated for injuries and has since been released.

Three people injured in an ambulance crash Tuesday north of Roswell remain hospitalized.

New Mexico State Police Public Information Officer Ray Wilson said two of the injured are in serious condition and a third is in critical condition. A fourth person treated for injuries has since been released.