Three people injured in an ambulance crash Tuesday north of Roswell remain hospitalized.
New Mexico State Police Public Information Officer Ray Wilson said two of the injured are in serious condition and a third is in critical condition. A fourth person treated for injuries has since been released.
Authorities say the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:17 p.m. on U.S. 70 at mile post 356, 15 miles northeast of Roswell.
Wilson stated two emergency personnel, a Curry County deputy and a patient, were in the ambulance traveling west toward Roswell when it veered off the road and onto a dirt median before rolling over.
“The ambulance came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of the highway, ending up on its wheels,” Wilson said.
All but one of the injured were flown by helicopter to trauma centers in Lubbock and El Paso, he added.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.