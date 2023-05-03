UFO Festival community meeting

Monday's UFO Festival community meeting at the Roswell Convention Center was sparsely attended.

 Clarke Condé Photo

It’s coming down to the end for efforts to secure music acts to perform Saturday night at the 2023 UFO Festival, which will be held June 30-July 2.

The main obstacle this year with getting acts has been “money,” city staff explained during a meeting held Monday to answer questions and obtain ideas from the public.