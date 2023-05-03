It’s coming down to the end for efforts to secure music acts to perform Saturday night at the 2023 UFO Festival, which will be held June 30-July 2.
The main obstacle this year with getting acts has been “money,” city staff explained during a meeting held Monday to answer questions and obtain ideas from the public.
An alternative form of entertainment will be presented if these efforts prove unsuccessful by the end of this week, said Juanita Jennings, the city’s director of public affairs.
Talks with another potential act continue this week. But if this last-ditch attempt falls through, there is an alternative entertainment strategy for Saturday night.
“We have a backup plan,” Jennings emphasized.
The Saturday concert has been a good way to help offset costs associated with the city hosting the festival, she explained after the meeting.
The winner of the Battle of the Bands allows members of the audience to choose a favorite entrant. In the past, that winning group plays at the UFO Festival’s Saturday night concert. Even without an official concert, the Battle of the Bands winner will perform on Saturday, said TJ Conyers, the city’s special events coordinator.
“Some people are surprised the festival has a concert,” Conyers said at the meeting.
Even if the concert and the festival are separate in the minds of some people who come to Roswell during the festival, City Councilor Juan Oropesa said more attention should be given to attracting more Hispanics to the festival overall.
Not only do Hispanics comprise nearly 60% of the local population. Hispanics from the wider region, including West Texas, make their way into the area “every weekend,” he stressed.
Before efforts to attract music acts began for this year’s festival, Oropesa suggested that Hispanic bands be considered to perform.
However, the first contractor chosen to help the city secure live music acts opted out of finalizing the agreement. And obtaining commitments with music acts hasn’t been successful.
The city’s goal for Saturday night has been to have a Hispanic/Spanish-language opening act and a country music headliner.
Other festival topics discussed at the meeting include the introduction of a new event for Sunday. The Cosmic Car & Bike Show will be at the Convention Center. Line-up begins at 8 a.m., the show starts at 10 a.m. and the award ceremony commences at 2 p.m.
Events returning to the Convention Center area include Aerial Aura Aerialists, Odd-Lab Fire Dancers and the Sky Elements Drone Show.
Activities for children include the Alien Foam Zone Party, Circus Camp Moon Maze and bounce houses. Various activities for kids will be indoors or outside of the center. Outdoor activities will be free.
Also scheduled for this year’s festival will be the Alien Crawl, Alien Chase and Immersive Experiences. A nighttime LED light parade is being planned this year along with the Saturday morning parade being hosted by MainStreet Roswell.
Morgan Fennig of Trailer Village RV Park was at the April festival meeting as well as the one on Monday. She asked again whether there would be a cooling station set up.
Conyers said it would depend on how hot it becomes. Two local groups have donated bottled water to keep festival goers properly hydrated, she said.
Fennig also asked whether there will be any pet adoption opportunities during the festival It was suggested that she contact the city’s Animal Services department or one of the area’s animal advocacy groups to see if they would be interested in helping people adopt pets during the festival.
Jennings said volunteers are still needed to carry out this year’s three-day event.
To register as a festival volunteer, visit https://ufofestival.com/volunteer/
This website is also where people can obtain information about the festival as plans continue reaching fruition at ufofestival.com.
Other city-government venues include the Roswell Museum and Robert H. Goddard Planetarium. There will be UFO tours, discussions and attractions going on around the city as well with several other hosts, including the Roswell Daily Record.
This will be the 76th anniversary of the Roswell Incident. Evidence of some type of flying object having crashed above a ranch outside of Roswell was first described as the remains of a flying saucer to the Roswell Daily Record by a spokesman at the Roswell Army Air Field. The military later recanted the story to describe the object that crashed as having been a weather balloon instead.
