Triumph at triathlon

Runner Jeremiah Bootzin, cyclist Samuel Domschot and swimmer Lakynn Taylor at New Mexico Military Institute on Thursday. The three expect to set personal bests at the Bottomless Triathlon on Saturday after winning first place in their age category, 15-39, at the Milkman Triathlon last month.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

When Jeremiah Bootzin, 16, sprints to the finish line of the four-kilometer fast and flat run at the Bottomless Triathlon on Saturday, the hot sun on his face, road dust and salt stuck to his limbs, he won’t be thinking of his training runs or speed workouts, the time he spent weightlifting in the gym. He won’t be thinking of the racers he’s passed or his family cheering on the sidelines, yelling his name.

He’ll only be focused on his relay teammates, Samuel Domschot, 16, and Lakynn Taylor, 14, wearing the same Rock Bottoms logo as himself — an American flag and traditional Christian cross signifying trust in each other and trust in something bigger than themselves.