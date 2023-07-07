When Jeremiah Bootzin, 16, sprints to the finish line of the four-kilometer fast and flat run at the Bottomless Triathlon on Saturday, the hot sun on his face, road dust and salt stuck to his limbs, he won’t be thinking of his training runs or speed workouts, the time he spent weightlifting in the gym. He won’t be thinking of the racers he’s passed or his family cheering on the sidelines, yelling his name.
He’ll only be focused on his relay teammates, Samuel Domschot, 16, and Lakynn Taylor, 14, wearing the same Rock Bottoms logo as himself — an American flag and traditional Christian cross signifying trust in each other and trust in something bigger than themselves.
“And I'll be thinking of the trophy,” Bootzin says, laughing.
The Bottomless Triathlon gets underway at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Bottomless Lakes State Park. The Rock Bottoms are the team to watch, likely the team that will bring every other team — well, to their bottom.
“Our race strategy is to go as fast as we can,” swimmer Taylor says.
They’ve been training for the Bottomless Triathlon specifically since they won first place in their age category, 15-39, and sixth place overall in the Milkman Triathlon last month. The three athletes are classmates at Gateway Christian School.
“Some of the people we competed against completed an Ironman,” Bootzin notes. At the Bottomless Triathlon, all three are poised to earn a personal record — and all three have trained hard.
“I go out and ride every day,” Domschot says, who is doing the bike portion of the relay, 14 kilometers of hilly terrain.
His Cannondale bike is lightweight and quick, with clip-in pedals and drop handlebars. “I time myself and see if I can ride my route faster. I fell a few times because these bikes really react to turning, so if you turn too quickly, you’ll fall.”
During the race, Domschot will have to balance the need to go fast with the risk of road rash.
Bootzin pushes himself to run hard, even on training runs. “Typically toward the end of a run, you get pretty tired,” he says. “In a race, especially in the last 100 meters, everyone is neck in neck. Toward the end, you want to pass as many people as you can.”
He stretches his hand out to demonstrate. “You watch the person in front of you. You catch up to them and you pace yourself with them and tire them out.”
With a smile, he says, “Then you take off and leave them in the dust.”
Taylor focuses on her breathing as she swims. “When you lift your head to breathe, it slows you down. So you want to breathe the least amount that you can.” Her opening 400-meter swim will set the tone for the entire race — a responsibility to be sure, but one she can handle easily.
“Freestyle is her best stroke,” says her coach Jan Olesinski, watching Taylor complete drills in the New Mexico Military Institute’s pool on Thursday. Olesinski motions for Taylor to rest and get out of the pool after her final sprint of the morning. Her cheeks are flushed pink with effort.
At the Milkman Triathlon, Taylor learned to negotiate not only churned and chilly water, but flailing bodies, all of them kicking hard.
“One guy accidentally kicked me because we get so close to each other in the open water. You have to keep your head above you so you can see where you’re going. The water isn’t clear, and you need to see people to pass them.
“I didn’t expect swimming in the open water to be so hard,” Taylor admits.
In a triathlon, you trust your teammates are as committed to winning as you are. “I know they try really hard,” Taylor says of her friends, “and I have a lot of confidence in them.”
They designed their team logo with the American flag and Christian cross after the Milkman Triathlon. You'll see them wearing their matching shirts during the race. “We’re running toward something that gives us hope.”
When Bootzin fires across the finish line Saturday, his legs burning with fatigue and sweat in his eyes, the high fives he shares with Domschot and Taylor won’t be for the distance they’ve covered or the personal bests they’ve won. They’ll be in celebration of each other.
“We know we’re each other’s good teammates,” Bootzin says. “Once you find your good teammates, you stick with them.”