Georgia native Curt Harrison is the new CEO of Tobosa Developmental Services, which offers programs for people with developmental delays or disabilities.
Harrison worked as the chief operating officer of Hi-Hope Service Center in Atlanta before starting work at Tobosa on Sept. 1.
His experience working with disabled people started when he was still in high school. He was managing a group home and continued doing so while attending college. And he has worked with this segment of the population ever since.
Harrison said he has learned more from them than he has been able to give them — a reason why he chose this line of work.
“They have a passion for life,” he also said. “And a pure form of happiness.”
This is his first time in the role of CEO.
“I was attracted to Tobosa because it's a strong organization,” Harrison explained.
He also described both its board and staff as “great.”
Among plans for Tobosa is to expand children's services in mid 2023 by adding offerings for children ages 1 to 6.
A significant focus of Tobosa has been on disabled adults. They operate 10 group homes with three or four residents around the city with around-the-clock support staff as well as provide assistance to those living more independently, Harrison said.
“They might need help with their medications or keeping up with their bills,” he said to provide some examples. “We want to allow them to be as independent as they can for as long as possible.”
This has been Tobosa's largest segment of clients.
But as society ages, there will be increased need for services that will assist disabled people as they get older, sometimes after decades of living independently or in a group setting.
“Medical advances have allowed people with disabilities to live longer,” he noted.
Their parents are also aging and, eventually, they become physically unable to fulfill all the needs of their disabled child.
“We most want to keep families together,” Harrison stressed. “But it can become harder for parents as they get older.”
This means some families might need help ensuring their disabled family members receive increased care at an appropriate and individualized pace. Home visits by workers to assist with some tasks can allow families to continue sharing a home longer.
Tobosa has been in existence for more than 40 years. Its first-year budget in the late 1970s was for $100,000 and nine people worked there. Today there are about 200 employees and the annual budget is close to $10 million, he said.
Employees tend to stay in their jobs because of the relationships formed with clients. It's highly fulfilling work.
“You get to know them, their personalities,” Harrison noted.
He is interested in creating an outdoor classroom on six acres of land in the city, where there has been a vegetable garden. Fundraising continues for this endeavor.
“We call it 'The Farm,'” he said. “We need a better name.”
People interested in helping Tobosa as volunteers or donors can call 575-624-1025 or email info@trytobosa.org.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
