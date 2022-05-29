Tobosa Developmental Services held its First Annual Seventh Inning Stretch event Friday on the lawn of the downtown Chaves County Courthouse with the help of some members of the Roswell Invaders professional baseball team and other local groups.
Office Manager Gina Arambula said the nonprofit wanted to hold an event for the community while also raising funds for and awareness about the organization and its services. She added that Tobosa hopes the event will become an annual tradition.
Tobosa was formed about 40 years ago to provide services to southeastern New Mexico adults and children with developmental disabilities and delays. The group offers an early intervention program for infants to 3 years old at risk of developmental delays, a learning center and educational program for youth 3 to 12, on-site and off-site care for adults and youth to meet various levels of need, respite care for caregivers and employment services for clients.
The event included the presentation of colors, patriotic songs, live music, food and beverage trucks, booths with information about various community organizations, vendor sites and a chance to meet some Roswell Invader players.