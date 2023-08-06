Tony Hawk recognizes local skateboarder for creativity and 'sick cross'

Robert Zamora shows off his skateboard at the Roswell Skate Park. Zamora received his first board when he was in kindergarten, a Birdhouse skateboard designed by Tony Hawk. Zamora is set to skate with Hawk this September in San Diego.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

When Robert Zamora was in kindergarten, his mother bought him his first skateboard, a white Birdhouse with the classic ‘B’ logo. Birdhouse is the skateboard company of the legendary professional skater Tony Hawk, nicknamed Birdman. The gift turned out to be prescient.

This September, Zamora, now 31, will travel to San Diego to skate with Hawk after being selected “Tony’s Pick” for the 2023 Skatepark Hero award in a nationwide competition intended to raise awareness for The Skateboard Project, a nonprofit organization Hawk founded that provides grants to low-income communities to build quality skate parks. Zamora’s flight and hotel are fully paid for, plus he gets to bring his girlfriend Adele.