The top two managers at one of the city's largest assets have left, Mayor Tim Jennings and City Manager Joe Neeb have confirmed.
Air Center Director Scott Stark and Deputy Director Steve Christopher submitted resignations Tuesday.
Jennings confirmed their departure, but added, “It is a personnel issue. I can't talk about that.”
Neeb chose not to be interviewed but emailed a statement. In part, it read:
“[T]he two employees submitted their resignations, effective Tuesday, Oct. 4. As this is a personnel issue, no further details regarding this matter are available.”
Jennings said that the city is working to fill the management roles.
“Staff are working on it now,” he said. “We will get someone in there in a week or two.”
The Air Center has three other direct staff: a property manager and contract coordinator, an administrative assistant and a security coordinator. Other city staff work at the airport as assigned for maintenance, grounds work and other duties.
Stark had been with the city-owned Air Center since June 2013. He worked at the Federal Aviation Administration, including as an air traffic controller, for 23 years. Christopher joined the staff in March 2021 after having run his own consulting firms and investigative firms previously. He also was in the U.S. Air Force.
Various attempts were made to reach Stark for comment, but he did not respond by press time.
Christopher provided a written statement.
“I had been employed with the Roswell Air Center for 18 months and was not able to effectively lead the change needed to make ROW compliant and sustainable,” he wrote. “The Air Center is too valuable of an asset for the city of Roswell to have ineffective leadership managing it. My approach did not work despite my best efforts.”
He explained further that he felt there were issues regarding compliance with Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration regulations and making the Air Center “attractive to new growth opportunities.”
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission Chairman Bud Kunkel and Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. President Mike Espiritu, also a member of the commission, acknowledged being aware of the resignations but chose not to provide comment.
The Air Center has four basic components, as explained in a September 2020 public forum: commercial, private, military and medical air flights; aircraft maintenance, repair and storage; aviation and aerospace research and development; and civilian and military flight training.
The Air Center had 60,217 boardings for its American Airline flights to and from Phoenix and Dallas in 2019, before the pandemic, and averaged 104 flights a month in 2021, according to the city's most recent annual report. For the 2021-22 fiscal year, it received about $17.11 million in operational funding from the city, state and federal grants, the Federal Aviation Administration, and parking and landing fees, other aviation fees and lease payments.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
