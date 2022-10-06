20221006-ChristopherStark.jpg

Daily Record File Photo

Steve Christopher, left, and Scott Stark attend a Roswell City Council Legal Committee meeting at City Hall on Sept. 22.

 Daily Record File Photo

The top two managers at one of the city's largest assets have left, Mayor Tim Jennings and City Manager Joe Neeb have confirmed.

Air Center Director Scott Stark and Deputy Director Steve Christopher submitted resignations Tuesday.