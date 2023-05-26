The National Weather Service has issued a wide-ranging tornado watch that began just before 2 p.m. that will be in effect until Friday at 10 p.m. Chaves County is among New Mexico locations within the watch area.

Drivers are urged to drive to the closest shelter if they see signs of a tornado. If there's no shelter, get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your vehicle and seek shelter in a low-lying site, such as a ditch or ravine.