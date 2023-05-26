The National Weather Service has issued a wide-ranging tornado watch that began just before 2 p.m. that will be in effect until Friday at 10 p.m. Chaves County is among New Mexico locations within the watch area.
Drivers are urged to drive to the closest shelter if they see signs of a tornado. If there's no shelter, get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your vehicle and seek shelter in a low-lying site, such as a ditch or ravine.
To the north within the watch area are Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Tucumcari, and to the east are Clovis, Portales, Lovington and Hobbs. Carlsbad is to the south, which extends to the border with Mexico. The watch area's less distinct western border includes Ruidoso, Corona, Mountainair and Moriarty.
Texas locations include Van Horn to the west, Seminole to the North, Odessa to the east, and Big Bend National Park to the south within a line that also extends to the Mexican border.
A warning will be called if a tornado is sighted or indicated by weather radar.