Former U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM-02) inched closer to becoming the second-highest-ranking official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week.
A press release from the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Nutrition stated that on May 17, the 23-member committee sent Torres Small's nomination to be deputy Secretary of Agriculture out of the committee and to the full Senate for consideration.
The chair of the Committee, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), in the release lauded what she called the wide-ranging background and public service record of Torres Small, who since 2021 has served as Undersecretary of Rural and Economic Development at the Department of Agriculture.
“Ms. Torres Small is deeply committed to food and farm policy and understands the needs of rural America. I am pleased that we are making progress advancing her nomination, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to see her confirmed as soon as possible,” Stabenow said.
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), who sits on the committee, did not respond to an email Tuesday as to whether the Committee voted unanimously to endorse the nomination.
However, the Committee's top Republican, Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), voiced his support, calling Torres Small “well-qualified” for the post and urging a quick confirmation from the Senate.
“She has shown herself to be a thoughtful leader while overseeing the rural development mission, and I believe those qualities will be an asset in her new role,” Boozman said.
A critic of what Boozman has said in the past is the Agriculture Department's inability or unwillingness to provide Congress a detailed account of some of its spending, Boozman said it will be beneficial to have someone who has been in Congress in the deputy secretary position. Torres Small represented New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District from 2019 until 2021.
The committee's backing followed a May 10 hearing where Torres Small fielded questions from senators on the committee.
President Joe Biden in February tapped Torres Small to succeed Dr. Jewel Harrison Brough as deputy secretary.
If confirmed, Torres Small will play a central role in the nation's federal food and agriculture policy, helping to helm a department that consists of 29 agencies with more than 100,000 employees stationed at 4,500 locations across the United States and around the world.