US Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small

Former U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM-02) inched closer to becoming the second-highest-ranking official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week.

A press release from the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Nutrition stated that on May 17, the 23-member committee sent Torres Small's nomination to be deputy Secretary of Agriculture out of the committee and to the full Senate for consideration.