Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small fielded questions Wednesday from members of a bipartisan Senate Panel weighing her nomination to be the next Deputy Secretary of Agriculture.

During the hour-long hearing in Washington D.C., Torres Small, who currently holds a sub-cabinet position within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as Undersecretary of Rural Economic Development, was grilled about her vision for the department by members of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Nutrition.