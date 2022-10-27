Tourism Talk highlights 2023 UFO Festival plans

2023 will be scaled back from this year's event marking 75th anniversary of the Roswell Incident
Even though this year's UFO Festival only happened a few months ago, planning for next year's event is already well underway.
The October Tourism Talk, held Tuesday, focused on the 2023 UFO Festival which is scheduled for June 30 to July 2.
Packets for sponsors and vendors should be ready as of Monday.
“It's never too early to talk about the festival,” said Renee Puckett, the city's special events coordinator.
The 2022 festival — having coincided with the 75th anniversary of what has come to be known as the Roswell Incident — was attention-getting, provided more offerings and earned the city nearly $2.2 million.
“We wanted to make it special,” Puckett said about the 2022 festival.
The 2023 UFO Festival's budget and number of events will be scaled back. It's expected there will be fewer people attending next year because 2022 marked such a significant anniversary for the 1947 UFO incident, she said.
However, Puckett emphasized there would be many popular offerings from this year available at next year's festival, such as the parade, Alien Chase, Alien Crawl and two versions of the Night Sky Light Show as well as free, well-received family-oriented activities at the Roswell Convention Center.
The Robert Goddard Planetarium is slated to offer laser shows and classic sci-fi movies, while MainStreet Roswell would host such attractions as the costume contest — one for people and another for pets — and other forms of entertainment.
If there is enough funding, there might also be a special exhibition at the Roswell Museum, perhaps a festival-related performance by the Roswell Symphony Orchestra, Puckett also said.
A downtown Main Street business owner said more events need to be on downtown Main Street than has been the recent trend.
Donald Jones, owner of Ancients of Days, said his business and others located on North Main Street, between First and Fifth streets, have suffered noticeable drops in customer traffic during recent festivals.
He said the city's efforts to organize the festival to allow businesses citywide to garner increased customer traffic from this large local event have kept a significant number of people from patronizing these downtown merchants.
Since the festival has been taken off of that portion of Main Street, Jones' and other downtown merchants' crucial July sales have “dropped.”
“July was the best month,” he said. Now, “our best month is June.”
Barbara Gomez, MainStreet Roswell's executive director, suggested that Jones use social media to help get his business more attention.
“I do understand your issues,” Gomez said to Jones. “I encourage you to get on Facebook. It's a Facebook world.”
He replied that doing so would likely require him to hire someone to handle that type of task — which might defeat the purpose.
Jones also asked that organizers consider placing at least some festival events in that downtown area.
The UFO Festival had been organized by the city from 2011 to 2014. That responsibility was assumed in 2015 by MainStreet Roswell.
There was no organized festival in 2020 because of COVID, though there were some UFO events held by others that year, said Juanita Jennings, the city's public affairs director.
The city again became the sponsor in 2021 (MainStreet Roswell held an AlienFest at the same time). They have used a contractor to help organize the festival since.
Tickets for the festival will go on sale March 15, 2023.
There will be a new website launched as the 2023 UFO Festival approaches, but the current website is being used for now: ufofestival.com.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308 or reporter03@rdrnews.com.