The Roswell Visitor Center and its role in promoting local businesses and events will be the focus of a Tourism Talk on Monday, Sept. 26. The City of Roswell will host the meeting at 1 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
While each Tourism Talk is usually designed for discussion among city representatives and local tourism-related businesses and organizations, the meetings are open to anyone. The Sept. 26 meeting will feature staff from the city’s Visitor Center and Public Affairs Department making a brief presentation about the center and answering questions.