The 2023 UFO Festival will be the topic for the next Tourism Talk happening at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Officials with the city of Roswell are hosting this event and will discuss preliminary plans for the festival as well as provide a review about the 2022 festival held June 30 through July 3.
In an effort to further promote tourism, they also will gather ideas from citizens, business people and organizations about additional types of local tourism events they would like to see created and hosted during other times of the year during this event.
Tourism Talk are held monthly. These gatherings are discussions among city representatives and people with local tourism-related businesses and organizations, but anyone is welcome to attend.