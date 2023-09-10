Townsend

State Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, speaks to an audience at the Hi-Q Venue in Roswell in July 2020. On Wednesday, Townsend declared himself a candidate for the Senate District 34 seat presently held by state Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Alamogordo). Griggs has not formally said whether he will run for another term.  

New Mexico State Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) on Wednesday declared his candidacy for a New Mexico Senate seat, foreshadowing a possible contested primary between the former top House Republican and an incumbent senator.

Townsend, who has been in the House for a decade, officially announced his intention to vie for the Republican nomination in Senate District 34. The seat is currently held by Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Alamogordo).