New Mexico State Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) on Wednesday declared his candidacy for a New Mexico Senate seat, foreshadowing a possible contested primary between the former top House Republican and an incumbent senator.
Townsend, who has been in the House for a decade, officially announced his intention to vie for the Republican nomination in Senate District 34. The seat is currently held by Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Alamogordo).
“After much consideration and conversation with my wife and supporters, I have decided to ask for your support once again as a state senator in New Mexico. I have appreciated your support for five terms in the (New Mexico) House of Representatives, and now I look forward to you serving in the New Mexico Senate,” Townsend said in a Facebook post to supporters that also included a screenshot of a press release.
Earlier this year, speculation was rampant about the future political plans of Townsend, 68, with reports he was eyeing for the Senate seat if Griggs opted not to seek another four-year term.
On Thursday, Townsend, who said he considers Griggs a friend, said he does not know if Griggs, a former Alamogordo mayor who has been in the Senate since 2013, will retire. However, Townsend said he did tell Griggs he would want to run for the seat if Griggs decided to not run for another term.
“I said, well, I was thinking about running for the Senate because I was leaving the House, and he said OK,” Townsend recounted.
When reached Thursday for comment, Griggs said he was always inclined to run to seek reelection, but that he will not make a formal decision about it until after the upcoming local elections in November.
A retired energy executive with Hawley Energy Partners, Townsend has represented House District 54 in the New Mexico House since 2015. House District 54 includes portions of Otero and Eddy counties and one Chaves County precinct.
In the House, Townsend's assignments have included service on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Taxation and Revenue Committee. He is currently the top Republican on the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
House Republicans made Townsend House Minority Leader in 2018, a post he retained until earlier this year when he decided to step down. He was replaced by state Rep. Ryan Lane (R-Aztec).
Townsend said it was after stepping down as minority leader that he began contemplating a bid for the New Mexico Senate.
“As is normal and customary, when you step out of leadership in the House, it is time for you to move on,” he explained.
Townsend added that the Senate, comprised of 42 members, would offer a different dynamic and a bigger platform to represent southeast New Mexico, including the oil patch communities that are major contributors to the state's budget coffers.
“I think having that bigger voice appeals to me,” he said.
During his stint in the Roundhouse, Townsend has sponsored or co-sponsored 244 pieces of legislation.
He has been a vocal critic of the spending priorities of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Democratic-led Legislature, as well as film production and renewable energy tax credits. Townsend has been a proponent of the oil and gas industries and supports allowing parents to use state tax dollars for nonpublic school options.
Townsend said reducing spending, cutting taxes and improving the education system are among the biggest issues that face New Mexico.
“All of these things that propel small businesses and big businesses in New Mexico forward are things that I will champion and continue to work toward making being a businessman or woman in New Mexico a more friendly experience,” he said.
Education is another area Townsend says needs to be addressed through improving how money for education is spent and looking to other states for answers.
“There are some states that do very, very well on education and we need to look closely to try and replicate known processes here in New Mexico and make our educational outputs better,” Townsend said.
Should there be a primary contest, the Republican who wins will be significantly favored in the general election. Data shows that of the district's registered voters, 48.6% are registered Republicans.
Townsend's campaign comes as many House Republicans are looking to replace long-serving senators who plan to file for reelection.
In Senate District 32, Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) announced in April he would not run for a fourth term. That came shortly before state Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell) publicly stated she would run for that seat.
Last month, state Sen. Gay Kernan (R-Hobbs) resigned from Senate District 42, which is made up of parts of Lea, Eddy and Chaves counties.
State Rep. Larry Scott (R-Hobbs) and former Eddy County Commissioner Scott McCutcheon have each submitted their names to fill the vacancy created by Kernan's departure.
The Chaves and Lea County Board of Commissioners each nominated Scott, while the Commission in Eddy County backed McCutcheon.
Per state law, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will select one of the two applicants to finish out Kernan's term.
