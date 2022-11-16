The local Toys for Tots Roswell campaign is seeking donations to ensure children from households facing financial hardship are still able to experience the joy of the holiday season.
“You know how they say no child left behind? My goal is no child without a toy,” said Michelle Williams, coordinator for the Toys For Tots Roswell campaign.
According to the Toys For Tots website, the campaign is one of more than 800 undertaken annually since 1947 in communities in each of the 50 states, as well as Washington D.C, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Since Oct. 1 when the local toy drive began, Williams said she managed to collect three pallets of toys for distribution to individuals under the age of 18 in financially-strapped households in the communities of Roswell, Midway, Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur.
The Toys For Tots webpage states that in 2021, the campaign distributed some 1,837 toys to children in the Roswell area, but Williams added that much more will be required to meet the mounting local demand. Williams said in Dexter and Lake Arthur Schools combined she has received between 300 and 500 requests for toys. Williams noted that is without even counting those families in Roswell who will likely be asking for assistance from Toys for Tots.
Williams said the need has been mounting since the COVID-19 pandemic, but given the increased strain placed on family budgets due to rising inflation, the donations have been slow to come in.
“The needs have increased but the donations have decreased,” she said. “People are not very giving now because they have a need as well. The thresholds of needs have increased.”
Items donated, she said do not need to be pricey or popular. The only criteria is toys must not be opened or wrapped.
To make this year's campaign successful, Williams said she has partnered with several local organizations to help collect toys including Wings For L.I.F.E. and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12184 in Roswell, the Roswell Sertoma Club and the Roswell Job Corps.
No income threshold is needed to request toys for the Roswell campaign, Williams said.
Though she sometimes checks with the school system within a community to make sure the number of toys requested equals the number of children in a given household, she said the campaign does not check a person's income status.
“The only thing I ask is that if you can afford to purchase toys for your children and others, don't get toys for free,” she said.
So far, Williams said boxes where toys can be dropped off have been set up at 25 locations across the county. Those include most of the Family Dollar and Dollar General stores, the four Pioneer Bank locations and Fulkerson Heating and Plumbing on 1600 West Second Street.
Williams added that she has 30 more boxes that she hopes to place at other locations if she can find businesses or organizations who she can partner with.
People can drop off toys at any of those locations until Dec. 21. After that people who wish to donate can contact Williams at 575-246-8469.
Individuals can also drop off any toys they wish to contribute at the Dec. 8 grand opening of the Roswell Job Corps newly remodeled Welcome Center at 57 G Street in Roswell. The grand opening runs from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. that day.
Those who wish to sign up to receive a toy can do so by visiting ToysForTots.org.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301 or at breakingnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.