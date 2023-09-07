Chaves County Sheriff's Office

U.S. 70 near the Roosevelt County line where a truck fire closed the highway early Wednesday.

 Chaves County Sheriff's Office Photo

A tractor-trailer-truck fire led to the closure of the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 70 northeast near the Roosevelt County line early Wednesday.

Ray Wilson, public information officer for the New Mexico State Police, said no injuries were reported when the axle of the tractor-trailer carrying ammonia caught fire at 2:15 a.m. at milepost 362.