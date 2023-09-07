A tractor-trailer-truck fire led to the closure of the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 70 northeast near the Roosevelt County line early Wednesday.
Ray Wilson, public information officer for the New Mexico State Police, said no injuries were reported when the axle of the tractor-trailer carrying ammonia caught fire at 2:15 a.m. at milepost 362.
Personnel with the Roswell Fire Department were able to put out the blaze. No leaked contents from the trailer or rupture in the tank were detected.
Wilson said a second tractor-trailer truck came to take the load.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the north and southbound lanes on U.S. 70 reopened after about two and a half hours.
State Police say the cause of the fire is not yet known.