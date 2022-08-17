The trial of a man charged in a fiery 2021 crash that took the lives of two girls from Dexter began Tuesday.
Jurors heard opening arguments in the four-day-long trial of 34-year-old John Ensor of Roswell in New Mexico's Fifth Judicial District Court in Chaves County.
According to court documents, Ensor is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, along with one count of controlled substances, possession prohibited, and several traffic violations in the April 4, 2021 two-vehicle collision that killed Danae Sosa, 17, and Daraly Sosa, 12.
The crash, according to court filings, happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 2 near Crocket Road in Dexter that Easter Sunday afternoon. Both girls were killed when the two vehicles slammed into each other and their Ford Focus was sent into the air and then burst into flames.
Taina Colon, deputy district attorney and prosecutor in the case, said expert witnesses and others called to give testimony during the trial, as well as image, video and other physical evidence, will show Ensor was at fault in the collision.
“In the end this case is really John Ensor used meth, got behind the wheel of a car and killed Danae and Daraly Sosa,” Colon said.
She said the discovery of a syringe containing methamphetamine, later found on the floorboard of the 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada driven by Ensor, showed he had been under the influence.
Additionally, eyewitnesses and expert witnesses, along with images, video and other items presented, would show Ensor was also attempting to pass vehicles when the accident occurred, Colon said.
“And there can be no doubt that John Ensor was driving north in southbound lanes when he hit the car and did not bother to brake,” Colon said.
She added that the impact from the collision was so great, the Ford Focus was sent flying into the air before it landed and burst into flames. Both girls died at the scene.
Colon said people at the scene would take the stand and verify Ensor was the driver inside the Oldsmobile when it all happened.
Anna Aragon, Ensor's attorney, in her opening arguments contested the claim that the accident was the fault of her client.
She said that before the collision, Ensor was not intoxicated and had been at an Easter Sunday event with relatives in an alcohol- and drug-free environment.
“My client had been spending time with his family, doing Easter things … Easter egg hunts, dinner,” Aragon said to the jury.
She denied her client was intoxicated, saying the syringe found was full and had not been used. Aragon added that the DNA of a female and not that of Ensor was found on the syringe.
“There is a world of difference between having methamphetamine, cocaine, alcohol, any drug in your system, and being under the the influence,” Aragon informed the jury.
She also alleged that her client was in the opposing lane in an effort to pass a slow-moving vehicle and that the two girls were also speeding at the time of the crash.
Iveth Sosa-Zobia, mother of the girls, testified through an interpreter that earlier in the day her daughters planned to drive into Roswell to purchase a cellphone.
She added that she first became worried that day after hearing from her husband about a crash on Highway 2.
Sosa-Zobia added that she tried phoning her daughters but did not receive an answer. She said after contacting the boyfriend of one of the girls, he sent her information about the crash. She and her husband then traveled to the scene of the wreck.
Sosa-Zobia also recounted for the jury when she and her husband learned the horrible news about their daughters.
“We got there and they would not let us through, I fought and wanted to get in there. And that is when the sheriff told us it was them,” Sosa-Zobia said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.