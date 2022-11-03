After a day of jury selection and about an hour of pretrial motions, the trial of a Roswell man charged in the killing of his wife five years ago got underway Wednesday in New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County.
Court records indicate prosecutors are expected to call as many as 31 witnesses to testify in the trial of 61-year-old Castulo Aragon Jr., and the trial is expected to last three weeks.
Aragon was tried in 2021 on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with evidence in the March 2017 death of his wife, 49-year-old Maria Aragon, a deaf and hearing specialist employed by the Roswell Independent School District. The trial ended with the jury unable to reach a verdict.
Prosecutors made opening arguments Wednesday, providing a preview of their case which they said will show that Aragon beat, strangled and stabbed his wife to death before cleaning up evidence of the crime and leaving her body on the side of U.S. Highway 285, about 50 miles north of Roswell.
Maria Aragon was later found dead and barefoot by the side of the road, with a broken jaw and wearing a bloody sweater.
“On March 6, 2017, a little over five years ago, her (Maria Aragon's) life changed because it ended,” Ashley Schweitzer, assistant New Mexico attorney general and one of the prosecutors in the case, said to the jury in an opening statement.
Evidence, Schweitzer said, will be shown to jurors, that will include traces of blood allegedly found inside the couple's 1700 block of West Alameda Street home as well as in the back seat of Maria Aragon's Honda CRV.
She said that bloodied strips of newspaper, duct tape and paper towels were also reportedly found by police in the trash can of a second residence Aragon Jr. owned.
“Maria Aragon's DNA was found at his house when they searched that residence on March 16, 2017,” Schweitzer said.
She added that security video reportedly showing Maria Aragon's white Honda CRV and pings to her phone would prove that Aragon was on U.S. 285 north of Roswell hours before his wife's body was discovered.
Aragon's behavior after he reported his wife missing, but before her body was found, will be part of the prosecution's case.
Schweitzer referenced a recorded statement made by Aragon Jr. to police in which he reportedly referred to his wife numerous times in the past tense before her body had been located.
An employee of a local car dealership is expected to testify that Aragon Jr. at noon on March 6, 2017, came into the dealership and asked about the GPS capabilities of a Honda CRV.
Other witnesses called, Schweitzer said, will include Maria Aragon's father, who lived in Mexico and talked to his daughter frequently. She said that he will testify that his daughter and Castulo Aragon Jr. had a troubled marriage.
Schweitzer said the defense will claim blood found by police was from a nose bleed, something Schweitzer said defies common sense.
In his opening statement, Aragon Jr., who is representing himself, denied responsibility for his wife's death or that he tried to dispose of evidence.
“You heard a lot that does look incriminating, no doubt. But what you will find is there was no trouble in the marriage,” he said.
Aragon Jr. denied claims by the prosecution that there was proof of a cleanup of blood or other evidence.
“You will know that there was no cleanup in any location whatsoever,” Aragon Jr. said.
Additionally, Aragon Jr. said the white Honda CRV shown in a video along U.S. 285 and referenced by the prosecution was not his wife's car.
“And you will find Maria and the defendant, her husband, loved each other very much,” he said.
Judge Jared Kallunki of the 5th Judicial District, the presiding jurist in the trial, told jurors before opening arguments that the trial is expected to last up until Nov. 18.
However, the jury will not convene on Nov. 11 due to the Veterans Day holiday, Kallunki said.
