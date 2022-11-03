After a day of jury selection and about an hour of pretrial motions, the trial of a Roswell man charged in the killing of his wife five years ago got underway Wednesday in New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County.

Court records indicate prosecutors are expected to call as many as 31 witnesses  to testify in the trial of 61-year-old Castulo Aragon Jr., and the trial is expected to last three weeks.