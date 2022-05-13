A man accused of fatally shooting his roommate and friend in March formally entered a not guilty plea on Monday during an online arraignment.
Judge Dustin Hunter, who serves in Chaves County with the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court, presided. He also scheduled a jury trial to start Sept. 27.
Defendant Darin Penn and his lawyer, S. Doug Jones Witt, participated, as well as Taylor Jaggers, chief deputy district attorney with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Jaggers said the charge against Penn remains first-degree murder, willful and deliberate. Penn, 19, is being held at the Chaves County Detention Center until trial by prior order of Judge James Hudson.
Penn had told the court that he was not guilty during an earlier appearance in court, Jaggers said, but this plea was entered as part of the formal arraignment since the case has been bound over to district court.
“The judge gave us trial dates and that is essentially where we are at with the case,” Jaggers said.
Penn is accused of fatally shooting his friend, Mason Mayes, the morning of March 26. Mayes was found on the patio of an upstairs unit in the Spring River Apartments on North Sycamore Avenue that the two shared with Penn’s brother. Mayes died at a hospital later that day.
An affidavit filed with the case indicated that a police officer who talked with Penn at the crime scene concluded he was “intoxicated with an unknown substance due to his erratic behavior and speech.”
The court affidavit also stated that Penn had made 911 calls the day of the shooting and the day before, telling dispatchers and law enforcement that people were shooting at him and the apartments and that police were surrounding the buildings. The results of toxicology tests are not known yet, Jones Witt said on Wednesday.
Jones Witt said Wednesday that he understands the District Attorney’s Office has its reasoning for the first-degree murder charge, but he said mitigating factors exist that he thinks warrant the charge being reduced to second-degree murder or manslaughter.
He also acknowledged the Mayes family’s loss and said that Penn is distraught over the death of his friend.
