The trial of a woman charged with first-degree murder, previously scheduled to start Tuesday in Chaves County District Court, has been postponed and rescheduled.
The start of Monique Cruz Terrazas' trial is now slated for Jan. 10, 2023.
A court document noted that a new prosecuting attorney will be representing the state against Terrazas, 35. A new defense attorney was also named earlier during case proceedings.
Terrazas was charged in December in connection with the March 2021 shooting death of Robert Francis Sorbo Jr., 31.
She was in the Chaves County Detention Center, in connection with another case, at the time she was charged.
Police investigators said Terrazas and Sorbo were in a vehicle being driven by Terrazas on March 16, 2021.
Terrazas is accused of forcing Sorbo out of the vehicle south of the Roswell Air Center, where she then allegedly shot him once in the neck.
Sorbo was found dead near the air center the following day.
A press release issued by the Roswell Police Department shortly after Terrazas was charged stated that investigators believed the "shooting of Sorbo was sparked by Terrazas’ jealousy regarding Sorbos’ interactions with Terrazas’ ex-girlfriend.”
Terrazas was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with evidence tampering in this case. She remains in custody in the Chaves County Detention Center.
