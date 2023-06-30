Police arrested a motorcycle driver Tuesday following a high-speed pursuit through south Roswell streets, alleyways and vacant properties.
Eddie Linares, 21, of Roswell, faces one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, resisting, evading or obstructing a law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Magistrate Judge James Mason released Linares on his own recognizance following a court appearance.
No name of an attorney representing Linares was listed in court documents who could be reached for comment Thursday.
Per court records, the pursuit began near the intersection of Alameda and Main streets at about 6:57 p.m., when a police officer saw a motorcycle, allegedly being driven by Linares, lacking a license plate stopped at the intersection.
The officer waited for the traffic light to turn green, at which time the motorcycle began picking up speed and the officer tried to initiate the stop. According to police, Linares then appeared as if he was going to turn onto West Albuquerque Street, but was traveling too fast to make the turn.
Oncoming traffic then had to pull over to avoid a collision with the motorcycle turning onto East Bland Street, going onto the sidewalk and failing to stop at stop signs.
Continuing east on Bland Street, the officer followed close behind the motorcycle, turning south on Grand Avenue, west on Deming Street, north on Virginia Avenue and east onto a bike trail.
Eventually, police say, Linares went north of the bike trail and down a gravel hill before speeding through an alleyway east of Virginia Avenue and west of the railroad tracks and heading north.
The officer exited his vehicle west of Railroad Avenue, near a vacant lot at the corner of Railroad and Third Street. Because a log was placed against the fence on the inside, the officer climbed the fence to get onto the property.
Court documents state the officer climbed over the fence and onto the property to search for the man.
Linares was found hiding in a ditch amid overgrown vegetation. Linares then climbed out of the ditch at the command of the officer before then trying to flee on foot.
The officer worked to restrain Linares who continued to try to escape. He was subdued when the officer took Linares to the ground. According to police, once other officers arrived, they striked Linares in the ribs because he was keeping police from grabbing his arms.
According to court documents, Linares failed to stop for the police because his license was revoked.
Electronic court records indicate that in January, Linares was sentenced to 726 days of supervised probation and ordered to pay $344 after pleading guilty to one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer as part of a plea agreement in a September 2022 accident.
Prosecutors ultimately dismissed the charges of careless driving, failure to provide information and assistance after an accident, not having proof of insurance and recklessly using a deadly weapon that were also initially filed in that case.
