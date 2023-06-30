Eddie Linares

Linares 

Police arrested a motorcycle driver Tuesday following a high-speed pursuit through south Roswell streets, alleyways and vacant properties.

Eddie Linares, 21, of Roswell, faces one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, resisting, evading or obstructing a law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.