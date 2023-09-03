A police pursuit stemming from a narcotics investigation ended with a vehicle crash and two arrests.
Griselda Soltero, 37, and Alfredo Iglesias, 36, were arrested Thursday by Roswell Police and Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force agents, according to criminal complaints filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Electronic court records indicate Soltero is charged with trafficking controlled substances, tampering with evidence, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Iglesias faces charges of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; felon in possession of a firearm; resisting, evading, obstructing an officer; tampering with evidence; failure to give immediate notice of accidents; leaving the scene of an accident with damage to vehicles; failure to give information and render aid in an accident; failure to stop a stop sign; no driver's license, not having insurance; improper equipment, stop lamps and turn signals; no seat belts; and failure to produce registration.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers set bond on Friday for Iglesias and Soltero at $25,000 each.
Police say the chase reached up to 80 mph and ended with Iglesias crashing into a van at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and West Walnut Street. Both suspects fled on foot before being apprehended.
The pursuit occurred at about 10:16 a.m. while agents were conducting surveillance on a 1200 block of North Michigan Avenue home as part of a narcotics investigation.
Iglesias and Soltero were in a silver sedan that was among multiple vehicles agents saw arrive at, and soon leave, the house where agents believe drugs and money were exchanged.
According to the criminal complaint, agents caught up to the sedan at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 11th Street, where they attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle for having a center brake light that was not functional.
Despite the agents activating sirens and emergency lights, the complaint says the vehicle did not stop but soon picked up speed while traveling along various roads and running stop signs.
The pursuit ended when the sedan collided with a work van. Police say Soltero and Iglesias then fled the scene on foot.
Officers and agents soon caught up with them and took them into custody.
Per court records, police found a handgun in a driveway on a Walnut Street property that Iglesias had run onto during the foot pursuit. Police believe the gun belonged to Iglesias.
Later, police say, when Soltero was brought to an area hospital to receive care for injuries she sustained in the crash, hospital staff discovered a bag containing a white crystalline substance inside her.
The criminal complaint says an officer at the hospital learned from staff that they noticed a white substance between her underwear and menstrual pad.
Later, officers learned the substance was 32.3 grams of methamphetamine.
When questioned by police, Soltero said Iglesias instructed her to hide the methamphetamine on her, believing officers would not search her. She also claimed that she repeatedly told Iglesias to stop during the chase, but that he would not listen to her.
Following his apprehension, Iglesias told police he did not stop for the agents when they tried to stop him because the agents were in unmarked police units and he did not know who they were.
