The owner of Allsup's convenience stores and gas stations has received initial approval to expand two of its local sites.
BW Gas and Convenience Retail LLC intends to demolish the existing stores and fueling sites and to expand them by about 90% to 5,630 square feet. One site is at West McGaffey Street and South Lea Avenue, and the other is at West Second Street and North Sycamore Avenue.
The company brought its zone changes, permit requests and preliminary plats to the city of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission on June 28, receiving approval or recommendations for approval on all four items following public hearings.
None of the decisions were appealed, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Merideth Hildreth, although the Community Development Office staff will review building plans for the McGaffey Street location as the project progresses.
The final plat for the West Second Street site must be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission and approved by the Roswell City Council for the project to proceed.
According to information presented to the commission in documents, the West McGaffey Street store would be about 1.61 acres after redevelopment. The company has received permission to rezone three vacant lots directly to the north of its existing store from R-3 residential to C-1 commercial.
Two people did submit written protests about the McGaffey Street site changes, but one protest was turned in after the deadline. Both nearby property owners expressed concerns about increased truck traffic and noise in a residential area, with one also writing that crime and bothersome activity could increase as well.
“We do not have diesel islands, so there is no semis or truck to fuel up,” said Pov Chin of the Atwell Group, based in Illinois, who spoke for Allsup's. He did agree, however, that tanker trucks to refill the gas tanks would be at the site.
He also said that a 6-foot fence would be built on the west and north sides of the lots to separate the store from nearby homes.
The West Second Street site required a zone change from R-3 residential to C-2 community commercial for two vacant lots and a “stub alley” adjacent to the existing store. The new plat submitted shows the plan to consolidate eight lots, including the rezoned parcels, for the new store and fueling stations. The company also plans to widen the Sequoia Avenue side street and create a drainage pond near Third Street.
City Engineer Louis Najar said that he approved the plans after working with company representatives for a year.
“The DOT (state Department of Transportation) and the city engineer were very concerned about the traffic in this intersection because this Allsup's is very busy already,” he said.
He said he was pleased that the company agreed to remove any access to the new site from West Second Street to make all entries and exits on Sycamore and Sequoia avenues.
No objections were received regarding the plans for that site. Toby Gross, a developer working with the Krumland Auto Group on a new Hyundai dealership directly to the east, said he favored the project but wants to see Sequoia Avenue paved from Second to Third streets, which Chin indicated could be discussed.
Planning and Zoning Commission member Steve Henderson said he liked to see the redevelopment.
“I am certainly pleased to see your improvements that you are making both here and out on West Second Street,” he said. “The community benefits from this type of improvement where you tear the old down and put up new.”
