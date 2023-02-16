Southeastern New Mexico has a couple of new economic development representatives, as the New Mexico Economic Development District (EDD) has transitioned to a plan to have two regional representatives in five of the six economic development districts of the state.
Jim Lucero, a Portales city councilor who previously served as the executive director of the Roosevelt County Community Development Corp., will be based in Portales. Kevin Wilson, a city of Roswell marketing communications manager from January to November 2022, will serve from Roswell. Both will represent all eight southeastern counties that comprise the District 6 region of the EDD.
“I like the idea of being able to play a small part in helping the economies of the areas where I live and have lived in the past,” Wilson said. “It is always nice when you can drive by something and know you had a place in that.”
He explained that he has lived in New Mexico for 25 years, residing in three of the six counties in District 6. Prior to working for the city of Roswell, he was a journalist for about 22 years in eastern New Mexico. He said that he and Lucero will divide their responsibilities based on workload, not by industries or geography.
He will be traveling across the region — which includes Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Eddy, Lea, Lincoln, Otero and Roosevelt counties — to meet with business leaders. He also encourages people to contact him, with phone numbers and emails for all EDD regional representatives available on the EDD website, edd.newmexico.gov.
“That means a lot of traveling to a lot of small towns and going to small communities, where one job is really a tipping point,” Wilson said. “That one job really matters to us.”
Lucero started his position about six months ago, the first person hired as the second regional representative for an EDD district. Soon after, Susie Russell, who had been the sole District 6 representative since September 2017, decided to leave the EDD.
“We want to improve the communities in the regions that we serve,” Lucero said. “We want to diversify the economies. We want to do whatever to help the communities in southeast New Mexico.”
He said he could not discuss specifics at this point but that the district has a couple of possible Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) projects that could be announced soon.
Lucero, who also has served on the board of many community groups and previously worked as a manager for bottling and food processing companies, said he and Wilson will communicate regularly so that they can help each other on projects as needed. He agreed with Wilson's comment that the state has discouraged them from creating new geographic boundaries within their districts and also added that the point of having two representatives is to create a team that can assist each other.
The state now has 10 regional representatives, with one vacancy. The group, which staffs the Community, Business and Rural Development program, also has a team leader. According to Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes, funding in 2022 from the New Mexico Legislature made it possible for the department to add the second representatives for most of the districts. A 2020 strategic plan indicated the need for more assistance in rural or underdeveloped communities, the EDD stated.
EDD regional representatives assist communities and businesses in obtaining funding through such programs as LEDA, the Job Training Incentive Program and the Collateral Assistance Program. They also provide information on state regulations, state tax credits and state-administered funding and development efforts such as New Mexico MainStreet, the international trade program and the outdoor recreation program.