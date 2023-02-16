Southeastern New Mexico has a couple of new economic development representatives, as the New Mexico Economic Development District (EDD) has transitioned to a plan to have two regional representatives in five of the six economic development districts of the state.

Jim Lucero, a Portales city councilor who previously served as the executive director of the Roosevelt County Community Development Corp., will be based in Portales. Kevin Wilson, a city of Roswell marketing communications manager from January to November 2022, will serve from Roswell. Both will represent all eight southeastern counties that comprise the District 6 region of the EDD.