The Roswell Fire Department is investigating two separate fire incidents Thursday night and Friday morning that did not cause injuries but displaced some families.
Four mobile homes occupied by three families in the Green Tree Mobile Home Park at Monksdale Road and South Main Street were destroyed in a fire Thursday night.
RFD spokesman Todd Wildermuth said that Roswell crews as well as several county fire departments responded a little before 10 p.m. The property is outside the city limits.
Enrique Moreno, head of Roswell Community Disaster Relief, said that he was notified by a first responder about the fire Thursday night and was able to place one group of two people in a hotel for the night.
Stuart Dietz, American Red Cross disaster program specialist for eastern New Mexico, said that the group was able to provide financial assistance to three families.
“I went and responded this morning (Friday), and we ended up helping three families,” Dietz said.
He added that his understanding is that the fourth mobile home was vacant.
At 5:40 a.m. on Friday, Roswell fire personnel responded to a fire at a house at the corner of South Virginia Avenue and East Bland Street. The structure was “heavily damaged,” according to Wildermuth, but he said that no one is believed to have lived there.
Wildermuth said fire officials are working to determine the causes of both incidents.