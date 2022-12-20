A two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Roswell left both drivers injured, with criminal charges against one of them possible.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Monday that on Friday at 5:58 p.m. deputies received a call about a black 2005 Mustang that collided with a Dodge Minivan in the area of the Relief Route and Sunset Avenue.
The driver of the Dodge, a 38-year-old woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after her vehicle was struck on the front right passenger side.
The Mustang driver, a 52-year-old man, had more serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man had to be extracted from his vehicle which received substantial damage to its front end.
Yslas said, based on evidence found at the scene, deputies believe the man was possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.
No charges were filed as of Monday, but Yslas said they could come after investigators get back the results of lab work.