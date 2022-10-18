Two people were injured and hospitalized Sunday after a motorcycle they were on crashed on U.S. 380 near Roswell.
New Mexico State Police Public Information Officer Ray Wilson said in an email Monday that the 52-year-old man driving the motorcycle and a 48-year-old woman passenger sustained critical injuries.
State Police were called to the scene of the crash on U.S. 380 at milepost 186 on Sunday at about 9 a.m.
Wilson said early indicators are that the couple was traveling eastbound on U.S. 380 when they hit some water on the road and hydroplaned into a crash.
Both of the injured were transported to a local hospital, and the woman was subsequently airlifted to El Paso for additional treatment. Wilson said the current conditions of the man and woman — both from Casa Grande, Arizona — are not known.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.