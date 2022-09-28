Two people are dead as a result of a crash east of Roswell involving a semi-truck and a minivan.
Lt. Mark Soriano, a spokesperson for the New Mexico State Police, confirmed the two-vehicle collision happened at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 380 east near Red Bridge Road.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Chaves County deputies and Roswell police also responded to the crash after receiving a 911 call.
“Deputies were dispatched and upon arrival, they did in fact locate in the roadway a minivan with two occupants. Upon closer inspection, they found that both occupants were deceased,” Yslas said.
Names of the deceased were not disclosed Tuesday, but Yslas said they were from out of state. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
Soriano said the crash remains under investigation.