Two men were arrested in Roswell over the weekend after reportedly fleeing the scene of a crash in which the vehicle involved was reportedly stolen out of Missouri.
Michael Paul Smith, 41, of Kansas City, Missouri, and 25-year-old Zachary Hamilton of Roswell face numerous charges after fleeing the scene of the crash Saturday morning.
Court records indicate both men are believed to have been in the 2012 Honda CRV that was traveling north on Montana Avenue shortly before 7:51 a.m. when it crashed into a parked vehicle, causing the CRV to roll over onto its top. Witnesses then allegedly saw the vehicle's two occupants flee.
Witnesses then told police that a man in black clothing with blonde hair, now believed to be Hamilton, fled the scene running south on Montana Avenue before turning east onto Eighth Street. Smith was caught allegedly trying to leave the scene with a duffle bag in what was described as a hurried manner.
Court records state an officer patrolling the area encountered Hamilton, whose description matched that of a man who left the scene, while in the area of Ninth Street and Michigan Avenue about an hour later.
Per court records, the officer instructed Hamilton multiple times to come over to him but he kept trying to walk away. When the officer asked the man what his name was, Hamilton reportedly told him that it was “irrelevant” and that he did not have to tell him, before disclosing his identity.
Hamilton admitted to being a passenger in the vehicle. Smith told police he was only at the scene of the crash. It is not known who was driving the vehicle.
Investigators later determined the crashed vehicle was reported stolen out of Parkville, Missouri, a community both men have ties to.
When police spoke with Hamilton, he insisted he was walking by when he was picked up by the driver.
Electronic court records state that Smith has been charged with one count each of receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles; conspiracy to commit receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; failure to give immediate notice of accidents; and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a motor vehicle.
Hamilton has been charged with concealing identity; receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles; conspiracy to commit receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; failure to give immediate notice of accidents; and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a motor vehicle.
Per court records, Hamilton has been released on his own recognizance pending trial while bond has been set for Smith at $2,500.
No name of an attorney representing either man was listed in court records as of press time Monday.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.