Two men believed to be homeless were found deceased in Roswell on Tuesday. Although the causes of death are yet to be determined, one nonprofit organization said it will increase its summer patrols to help prevent illness and deaths among the city’s homeless.
One man, age 60, was discovered at about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the alley of the 100 block of East Tilden Street, Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department, said.
There were no signs of foul play and the man appeared to have died in his sleep but an autopsy will be conducted, Wildermuth said. He said police were able to identify the man, but he was not sure if family had been located and notified.
The second man was found about 6 p.m. Tuesday in a field in the area of South Atkinson Avenue and East McGaffey Street.
Wildermuth said the condition of the body indicated it had been there for a time. Foul play is not suspected, but RPD is investigating further, he said. The man was not able to be identified immediately.
Enrique Moreno, director of Roswell Community Disaster Relief, said he believes it is likely the recent high temperatures played a role in the men’s deaths. He said it’s actually unusual for Roswell to see deaths among the homeless this time of year.
“Usually when we get cases like that of deaths, it’s during the wintertime. Almost never during the summer,” he said.
His organization normally does not patrol during the summer to aid homeless people unless temperatures are over 110 degrees, he said, but will begin doing so when the temperatures reach 100 degrees to hand out drinks with electrolytes.
Temperatures are forecast to be above 100 degrees through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’ll be out on the streets handing out Gatorade or Powerade and also educating people on symptoms of dehydration and what they can do to make sure they’re being healthy during the heat,” he said.
Those drinks, along with Pedialyte, contain minerals such as sodium, potassium and calcium that a person loses when dehydrated or suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Moreno said many well-meaning people might buy a homeless person a fast-food burger and soda, but on a hot day the caffeine in the soda can actually cause harm, he said, especially if the person is already dehydrated. Caffeine is a diuretic, which increases the need to urinate.
Moreno said he would recommend giving an electrolyte drink instead of water and that people should call 911 if they see someone who appears homeless and in physical distress rather than offering assistance themselves, he said.
“Usually you’re going to see them panhandling but there’s others that don’t want to be bothered and they can get pretty angry if you’re bothering them, especially if they’re trying to sleep,” he said.
“Unless you see them knocked out on the ground or it looks like they’re deceased or passed out, always dial 911 first before you try to give any aid,” he said.
Even if the person refuses help from law enforcement or paramedics, they will often call his organization to try to help the person, Moreno said.
Moreno said he would especially encourage people who want to help the homeless to support local nonprofits that help them like Roswell Community Disaster Relief, the Salvation Army, Community Kitchen or churches.
“Whenever we have a lot of people doing the same thing, it increases our budget, which means that we can go help more people and help them the right way,” he said.
Roswell Community Disaster Relief is accepting donations of electrolyte drinks at Imagine That Scrapbooking and Gifts, 317 N. Main St.
Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include heavy sweating; skin that is cold, pale and clammy or hot, red and dry; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; muscle cramps; a fast pulse; and passing out.
