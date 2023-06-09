A high-speed race between two vehicles on South Main Street Tuesday ended with the detention of two motorists.
Court records indicate Travis Curtis, 23, of Roswell, and Edgar Gonzales, 24, of Albuquerque, were each cited and detained on charges of racing on highways. On Wednesday, both men pled not guilty to the charges and were each released on their own recognizance.
No name of an attorney representing either man was listed in court records.
The arrests came Tuesday, shortly after 9:04 p.m., when New Mexico State Police Officers at the intersection of South Main and Summit Streets witnessed a gray Ford Mustang in the right lane and a white pickup truck in the left lane, appearing to race each other while heading South on Main Street at speeds above the 35 mph posted speed limit.
State Police then followed both vehicles to the intersection of South Main and McGaffey Street. The Mustang subsequently turned west onto McGaffey Street before quickly being pulled over at the intersection of McGaffey Street and Richardson Avenue.
Per court records, the second officer conducted a stop on the pickup, allegedly driven by Gonzales, who initially claimed to not know the reason for the stop. He then reportedly admitted to racing the Mustang, after the driver kept reviving the engine signaling that he wanted to race.
Gonzales denied knowing the driver and that it was a random encounter.
The two men were later booked at the Chaves County Detention Center.